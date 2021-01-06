Apartment complexes top list of highest-valued building permits in 2020 in Rapid City

Five of the top 10 permit valuations for 2020 for Rapid City were apartment complexes, including a $14 million project on Dunsmore Road.
Red Rock Apartments LLC, a South Dakota company, topped the permit valuations this year in March with the 149-unit complex at 7175 Dunsmore Road. It’s followed by Lloyd Construction Company's 96-unit apartment complex with a $7.5 million valuation, the largest of three permits issued to the company for September.
The city ended the year with $275,254,669 in permit valuations, the fifth highest in the city’s history after four consecutive years of more than $300 million in valuation. The apartments in the top 10 valuation made up about $40,650,000 of this year’s total valuation.
“Over the last several years, the local housing market has fallen short in providing for the housing demands in Rapid City, especially in affordable housing,” Ken Young, Department of Community Development director, said in an email to the Journal. “Over the last year, the city saw a significant upswing in the plan submittals and development of multi-family housing developments.”
He said over 600 multi-family housing units are currently under construction in the city. Additional units are being planned.
Ryan Rients, a developer and co-owner of Red Rock Apartments LLC, said his company decided to expand to Rapid City due to the low vacancy rates and seeing more development coming to the West River, which includes projects associated with the B21 Raider coming to Ellsworth Air Force Base.
Rients said their development is a three-story apartment complex with a clubhouse and pool and 50 townhouses for sale. Rent will be from $900 to $1,200 a month while the townhouses will range in cost from $275,000 to $300,000 he said.
He said the target age and salary demographic is for a large mix of people but he expects a lot of young professionals.
Young said the city's Strategic Housing Committee has prepared goals and initiatives to address housing needs, including through the creation of the Strategic Housing Trust Fund, which was presented to the city council Monday night.
Dream Design International CEO Hani Shafai said housing in the community is way behind as far as supply, especially in the apartment market.
“That lag is due to the lack of construction of multi-family housing in the last decade,” he said Tuesday. “Combining that reduced supply with the amount of people that are moving to our community really creates a bigger demand than what we can usually see.”
In 2020, the city set a record with 715 permits for five or more family-unit buildings compared to 425 in 2013 and 381 in 2016 while a total of 241 permits were issued for single-family homes, the highest since 247 in 2006.
There were 16 permits issued for three- and four-plexes with 12 issued in 2007 and 12 total between 2008 and 2019.
The other top 10 permits issued in 2020 include a $7.15 million permit for the Tallgrass Apartments by Samuelson Development LLC. The company was issued two other permits for the complex, one coming in at No. 4 with $6.5 million and the other at No. 6 for $5.5 million.
The No. 5 spot went to BT/OH LLC for a new UPS Building for $5.614 million, followed by Blueline Development, Inc. for Discovery Village at $5.28 million, Sharaf 5 Properties LLC for Kansas City Street Plaza at $4.225 million, Monument Health for fifth floor build-out for $4.2 million, and Fitzgerald Stadium renovations at $4.112 million.
