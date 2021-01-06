Apartment complexes top list of highest-valued building permits in 2020 in Rapid City

Ryan Rients, a developer and co-owner of Red Rock Apartments LLC, said his company decided to expand to Rapid City due to the low vacancy rates and seeing more development coming to the West River, which includes projects associated with the B21 Raider coming to Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rients said their development is a three-story apartment complex with a clubhouse and pool and 50 townhouses for sale. Rent will be from $900 to $1,200 a month while the townhouses will range in cost from $275,000 to $300,000 he said.

He said the target age and salary demographic is for a large mix of people but he expects a lot of young professionals.

Young said the city's Strategic Housing Committee has prepared goals and initiatives to address housing needs, including through the creation of the Strategic Housing Trust Fund, which was presented to the city council Monday night.

Dream Design International CEO Hani Shafai said housing in the community is way behind as far as supply, especially in the apartment market.