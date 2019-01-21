An apartment fire early Monday morning displaced seven people, but all were able to safely evacuate the building.
Firefighters received a call just after midnight of a fire in the downstairs apartment at 1130 Holcomb Ave., according to a release from the Rapid City Fire Department.
When fire crews arrived on scene, they saw flames coming out of a downstairs window and burning up the exterior wall, threatening the apartment above.
Crews were able to quickly knock down the exterior fire and enter the building. Forward progress of the fire was stopped in about 20 minutes.
No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported.
The American Red Cross serving central and western South Dakota was on scene assisting occupants with immediate needs.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.