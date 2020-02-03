Applicants needed for People with Disabilities committee

The city of Rapid City is seeking to fill one vacancy on the Mayor’s Committee for People with Disabilities.

Interested citizens may apply by submitting a Citizen Interest Application online at www.rcgov.org. Application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday. All vacancies are mayoral appointments.

The city also is looking for citizens to serve on the Mayor’s Committee for People with Disabilities. The Mayor’s Committee meets the third Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall, 300 Sixth St. The committee is made up of 10 members serving terms of two years.

The Mayor’s Committee advocates for and promotes the equal inclusion of persons with disabilities in all aspects of community life with a membership that comprises a cross-section of the community having an interest in employment and inclusion of persons with disabilities.

Members must be residents of the greater Rapid City area. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.

For more information, call the Mayor’s Office, 394-4110.

