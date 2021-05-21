Applicants sought for city's Vision Fund projects

Rapid City is accepting public proposals for Vision Fund projects May 24 through July 23.
Vision Fund projects will be considered for a three-year plan period by the Vision Fund Citizen Committee with approximately $24 million in Vision Fund revenue available. All projects in the plan shall be located within the city limits of Rapid City or benefit the city as a whole. The city council may approve the use of Vision Funds to finance buildings, facilities, infrastructure or other capital projects.
Examples of Vision Fund community projects approved by the council in the past include the West and South Middle School Community Gyms, Rural America Initiatives’ Community Center, Journey Museum, Skyline Wilderness Park, Canyon Lake Dam Restoration, Roosevelt Swim Center’s 50-meter outdoor pool, and Main Street Square.
Project applications can be found on the Vision Fund Citizen Committee page on the city’s website or obtained in hard copy from the mayor's office. Please direct questions to the mayor's office at 605-394-4110.