The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications for two positions on the Pennington County Planning Commission.
The positions include a three-year term. All residents of Pennington County are eligible to serve.
The Planning Commission is a seven-member board whose members are appointed by the Board of Commissioners. The job of the Planning Commission is to plan the long-range growth of Pennington County and review development requests in the unincorporated areas of the county.
Regular meetings of the Planning Commission are on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 9 a.m. Board members are reimbursed for mileage and paid $25 per day for attendance at official meetings and functions.
To apply, submit a citizen interest form, which is available at http://www.pennco.org/boardopenings.
All citizen interest forms must be received in the County Commission Office on the first floor of the County Administration Building, 130 Kansas City St., Rapid City, by 4 p.m. May 20.
For more information, contact Planning Director PJ Conover at 605-394-2186, ext. 1404.