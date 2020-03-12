April 1 is deadline to apply for property tax relief

Elderly and disabled South Dakotans have until April 1 to apply for property tax relief under South Dakota’s Assessment Freeze for the Elderly and Disabled Program.

Through this program, for tax purposes, the homeowner’s property assessment is prevented from increasing.

To be eligible for the Assessment Freeze for the Elderly and Disabled Program, individuals must meet the following qualifications:

• Have incomes of less than $29,071.25 for a single-member household or less than $36,339.06 for a multiple-member household;

• Have owned or retained a life estate in a single-family dwelling for at least one year and have been a resident of South Dakota for at least one year;

• Have resided for at least 200 days of the previous calendar year in the single-family dwelling;

• Be 65 years of age or older, or disabled;

Non-remarried widows and widowers of those who were previously qualified may still qualify in some circumstances. The valuation limit for the program is $199,550.55 or more of full and true value, meaning that property valued above those limits is not eligible unless the applicant has previously qualified.