Arctic cold to last the rest of the week, forecast shows

While not much snow has fallen in the Black Hills region since Sunday, the same cannot be said for areas of northwest South Dakota — and all West River residents are dealing with extreme wind chill through at least Thursday morning, the National Weather Service in Rapid City reported.

According to a briefing, the weather service said snow ended across the region Tuesday. However, gusty winds will create blowing and drifting snow. Dangerous cold temperatures and wind chills will continue through the remainder of the week.

Expected widespread wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the range of -25 degrees to -40 degrees across all of western South Dakota. The most extreme wind chills Wednesday morning will be near the North Dakota border with Lemmon expecting to see wind chills near 40 degrees below zero.

Lemmon also recorded the highest amount of snow in the region, with more than 11 inches reported since Sunday. Buffalo and Ralph received between 6-8 inches of snow, and Bison recorded at least 5 inches.

The National Weather Service said wind chills will range Wednesday between -30 degrees to -39 degrees in the communities of Dupree, Faith and Bison, with even colder wind chills possible across the Cheyenne River and Standing Rock Indian Reservations.

In southwestern South Dakota and the Black Hills, most areas received anywhere from a dusting of snow to four inches since Sunday evening. The highest amounts reported since Sunday were 4.1 inches near Mount Rushmore and four inches in Kyle. Rapid City received between 1.5 inches and three inches, the weather service reported.

However, the southwest portion of the state will also be dealing with dangerously low wind chill values Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service forecasts wind chills to be -31 degrees in Philip, Wall and Union Center. Custer is expected to see wind chills as low as 27 degrees below zero, and Belle Fourche, Pine Ridge and Kyle could see wind chills of -25.

The National Weather Service forecast shows wind chill values from Lead down to Rapid City and Hot Springs in the ranges of -23 degrees to -25 degrees for Wednesday morning.

High daytime temperatures Wednesday will have a difficult time climbing above zero across western South Dakota. The National Weather Service forecast shows daytime highs from five below zero to five degrees above zero.

Conditions will begin to improve Wednesday night into Thursday, but not by much, the weather service said. Wind chill values will range between -15 degrees to -30 degrees Wednesday night and Thursday morning across West River. Daytime highs on Thursday are expected to range from five degrees above-zero to 15 degrees above-zero.

Another arctic-cold night is expected Thursday night and Friday morning. Friday's daytime highs are not expected to climb above freezing. The area is expected to see a slight reprieve over the weekend, when daytime highs will finally climb above the freezing mark, with daytime highs in the mid-30s to the mid-40s.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

