Arctic weather coming to western South Dakota beginning Sunday

An arctic storm system is expected to impact western South Dakota beginning Sunday, bringing dangerously cold temperatures and the potential for several inches of snow.

The National Weather Service in Rapid City said that after a few flurries on Friday, high temperatures will reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees on Saturday before the weather makes a drastic change on Sunday.

An arctic cold front will move through the area Sunday with precipitation changing from rain to snow Sunday evening and a dramatic drop in temperature.

"It will snow Sunday night through Tuesday with the steadiest snow falling Sunday night through Monday evening," the weather service said in a statement. "Patchier, light snow will fall Monday night and Tuesday. Hazardous travel will occur as a result."

Low temperatures will range from 0 degrees to 20 degrees below zero and daytime highs will be in the single digits through at least Tuesday. Wind chills will be dangerously low, the weather service said.

"Bitterly cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero to 40 below zero will occur," the statement said. "If traveling, carry a winter survival kit. Dress in layers. Frostbite can occur rapidly, sometimes in 10 to 30 minutes or less."

As of Friday night, preliminary snowfall forecasts show anywhere between four to eight inches of snow from Sunday evening to Tuesday morning, with higher amounts possible in northwest and north-central South Dakota.

The National Weather Service said the forecast is evolving, and it is difficult to know how much snow will occur through Tuesday. In Rapid City, the forecast shows temperatures will remain below freezing through at least Friday before a slight warmup next weekend.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.