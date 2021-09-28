Area colleges see slight decline in enrollment, Regents report

The area’s two state universities, along with others in the state, have experienced enrollment drops this year.
But the nuances in those numbers reach beyond a simple story of shrinking student populations. The amount of incoming freshmen and other types of students is rising in the area’s two nearby universities, for instance, even as overall numbers fall. And students who are struggling financially appear to be more likely than other students, after the descent of COVID-19, to seek avenues other than higher education.
At Black Hills State University, current enrollment – based on headcounts – stands at 3,539, according to data from the South Dakota Board of Regents. That’s down 1.91% from fall 2020. Looking at what’s often referred to as full-time student equivalency based on credit hours, BHSU’s enrollment dropped 5.43%.
Freshman growth
BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols noted disappointment with the enrollment decline but emphasized growth in other areas.
“We are welcoming more first-time freshmen, transfer, and dual credit students to campus as students continue to appreciate the value of in-person learning and the quality of a Black Hills State University degree,” Nichols said in a statement.
The number of first-time freshmen who enrolled at the Black Hills State University rose 3.4% this fall, and the number of transfers increased by 9.8%, according to a news release from the university.
At South Dakota Mines, student enrollment is down 59 students this year with a headcount of 2,418 undergraduates compared to 2,477 in fall 2020, according to data from the Board of Regents. That’s a decrease of 2.38%. Using the full-time student equivalency measurement, enrollment at South Dakota Mines dropped 1.33%.
The number of incoming freshmen is, however, up at South Dakota Mines, just as it is at BHSU. At South Dakota Mines, the number of freshmen has risen 8% this fall, according to a news release from the university.
Mike Ray, communications manager for South Dakota Mines, said in a telephone interview that overall enrollment declines have been influenced by COVID-19 and by smaller incoming freshman class sizes in recent years. He added in an email that preparation for a broad array of careers – including healthcare, aerospace, environmental protection, computer science and various science and engineering disciplines – continues to attract students coming out of high school.
COVID-19 has shifted the shapes, in some cases, of the university's outreach, Ray said.
“Due to COVID, our recruitment strategy also includes more virtual options than in the past including virtual campus tours, a virtual student orientation component, and more video content that showcases academics and the student experience at Mines," Ray said.
Financially struggling students
BHSU has experienced a 32% drop in students eligible for the Pell Grant – which is based on financial need – over a two-year period, said John Allred, vice president for enrollment management.
“We’re ramping up our retention efforts and have a number of plans in place,” Allred said in a telephone interview. He noted that COVID-19 has hit that population of college students particularly hard, and he added that the recent robust job market may motivate prospective students experiencing financial need to seek work right away rather than heading to college.
Allred cited a number of measures BHSU has implemented designed to help students struggling financially, including local need-based scholarships, two campus food pantries, housing and meal plan scholarships and the disbursement of $2.6 million allotted through the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund – part of the CARES Act.
“We’ve been instructed to try to identify the neediest students, using the federal definition of need,” Allred said, referring to the relief fund. He added that eligible students are free to use the money for a broad array of needs.
Allred said some of the largest student reductions at the university have occurred among students of color.
“We’re trying to find and provide the appropriate support for those groups of students,” he said.
Allred underlined the importance of the university’s Center for American Indian Studies as a vital resource for Native students.
Statewide drops
Headcount in the state’s six public universities dropped by 0.35%, or 121 students, according to a news release from the South Dakota Board of Regents. The number of full-time equivalent students declined by 2.53 percent, according to the release.
“Enrollments are substantially flat and that is about what we expected, since we still see impacts from the ongoing pandemic,” said Brian L. Maher, the regents’ executive director and CEO, in a statement.
The number of high school graduates in the state has also declined over the past 15 years or so, noted Tracy Mercer, information research analyst with the South Dakota Board of Regents. That decline creates ripples at the university level.
Drawing from statistics compiled by the South Dakota Department of Education, Mercer said that 9,356 South Dakota students graduated from high school in the 2004-2005 school year – a number that dropped to 8,718 high school graduates in 2019-2020.
But Mercer cautioned against drawing an exclusive correlation between the numbers of university students and the numbers of high school graduates.
“There’s a number of variables that can affect the decision to go to college,” she said in a telephone interview, noting the economic climate as among those factors.
The Board of Regents reported enrollment changes in other universities throughout the state, as well. Regarding headcount data, Dakota State University’s enrollment grew 1.04% between fall 2021 and fall 2022, Northern State University’s enrollment dropped 2.65%, South Dakota State University’s enrollment rose 0.53% and the University of South Dakota’s enrollment increased 0.05%.
Based on full-time student equivalency data, DSU’s enrollment fell 3.31%, NSU’s fell 1.11%, SDSU’s dropped 2.05% and USD’s decreased 2.66%.