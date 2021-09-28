Area colleges see slight decline in enrollment, Regents report

The area’s two state universities, along with others in the state, have experienced enrollment drops this year.

But the nuances in those numbers reach beyond a simple story of shrinking student populations. The amount of incoming freshmen and other types of students is rising in the area’s two nearby universities, for instance, even as overall numbers fall. And students who are struggling financially appear to be more likely than other students, after the descent of COVID-19, to seek avenues other than higher education.

At Black Hills State University, current enrollment – based on headcounts – stands at 3,539, according to data from the South Dakota Board of Regents. That’s down 1.91% from fall 2020. Looking at what’s often referred to as full-time student equivalency based on credit hours, BHSU’s enrollment dropped 5.43%.

Freshman growth

BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols noted disappointment with the enrollment decline but emphasized growth in other areas.

“We are welcoming more first-time freshmen, transfer, and dual credit students to campus as students continue to appreciate the value of in-person learning and the quality of a Black Hills State University degree,” Nichols said in a statement.