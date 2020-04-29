Area cowboys, cowgirls cautiously optimistic for rodeo season

In a recent Cowboy Channel interview, PRCA CEO George Taylor prophesized that professional rodeo, sidelined since early March by the Coronavirus, may resume in limited form on Memorial Day weekend with a rodeo scheduled in Fort Smith, Ark.
For the rodeo community, competitors and event cities alike, the possibility of putting the 2020 rodeo season back on track, albeit in limited form, is good news indeed.
Oelrichs area barrel racer Lisa Lockhart, the dean of South Dakota National Finals Rodeo qualifiers with 13 consecutive appearances, likely echoes the sentiments of most rodeo athletes when summing up the current status of rodeo.
“I’m cautiously optimistic is how I would put it,” Lockhart said. “I’ve never been to Fort Smith, but I have to admit, I’m thinking about it. That some of the rodeos in July that have been canceled have surprised me a little bit, but I’m guessing that it has a lot to do with sponsorships and the risks involved. It’s been pretty crazy, and we are all on pins and needles wondering when and if we will be going to anything.”
Despite the current hiatus, Lockhart pointed out that her normal spring rodeo routine hasn’t suffered greatly though the future clearly remains cloudy at best.
“I’m usually home at this time of year and I don’t go back out until the 4th of July rodeos," she said. "However, a number of the big events that I usually begin with have been canceled, and with all the uncertainty, it’s really hard to make any plans right now. Nobody knows for sure when and where.”
Fellow barrel racer, two-time NFR competitor Jessica Routier, has adopted a wait-and-see attitude as well after seeing her early-season schedule shut down.
And done so while enjoying the perks of a added time spent at home.
"It’s been a big change. I was headed to Houston when it was canceled and have been home ever since,” said Routier, who ranches in the Buffalo area with husband Riley and their five children. “One of the hardest things about rodeoing is being away from home so much, so it’s been great actually, though it’s been a pretty big loss of income and will get worse that way. I probably won’t do things too differently when rodeos start up. I love rodeo and have the best of both worlds being able to arrange my schedule, so I don’t miss a lot at home. That will be the big issue this year. What will I choose for myself and what will I choose for the kids, decisions that can’t be made until we see what’s out there?”
The current situation is not only troublesome for professional rodeo participants, but for the cities and towns that make rodeo possible.
“It’s been a tough time for everyone,” Eli Lord, a Sturgis steer wrestler who won the prestigious Frontier Days Rodeo in Cheyenne last year. “Professional rodeo has left it to the local areas to decide. That’s a tough decision for local rodeo committees with the health issue and knowing that rodeo pumps money into the local economy. I’m hoping rodeo committees see a way to make it safe. I do know that as soon as there is a rodeo, I’m there. If they had a rodeo in New York now, I would probably be in it.”
In a sport where long periods of waiting for chutes to open are the norm, and patience is king, Shorty Garrett, an Eagle Butte rancher who currently sits fifth in PRCA saddle bronc world standings, expressed the “one day at a time” characteristic of rodeo athletes.
“One thing I know for sure is that there isn’t much I can do to change things,” Garrett said. “This time of the year is kind of a down time for me anyway. I usually just calve my cows and go to the bigger rodeos when possible. As for down the line, I really don’t want to get my hopes up for a certain rodeo, and then not have it happen, so I will just stay cool and let it happen when it happens."
Though easy in the saddle now, Garrett was quick to point out that when rodeos return, he will be coming out of the chutes early and often.
“With the reduced schedule and being able to enter a hundred rodeos a year, I’m going to enter everything and go where I draw the best,” Garrett said. “Everybody else will be doing the same thing and will be going as hard as they can with rodeos to use up.”
One sure thing appears likely in a 2020 rodeo season of uncertainty: though the quantity of rodeos competed will decline, quality should be assured with competitors galore.
