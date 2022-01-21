Area individuals, businesses recognized for tourism efforts

Several West River individuals and businesses were recognized Thursday during the annual Governor's Tourism Conference in Pierre.

The South Dakota Department of Tourism awarded the Governor's Tourism Rising Star award to Sarah Kills In Water of Mission. Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen said the new award recognizes an individual who has worked in the tourism industry for 2-4 years and is excelling in their career, showing a bright future in the tourism industry.

“Sarah has been vital in bringing tourism and economic development to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe through grant writing, networking and collaborative thinking,” Hagen said. “She is working hard to establish tourism in Rosebud, and everybody who works with her loves her positivity and can-do attitude.”

The Ruth Ziolkowski Outstanding Hospitality and Customer Service Award is given annually to four industry members, each representing a tourism region of South Dakota. This award recognizes tourism industry professionals who provide remarkable service to visitors and whose work demonstrates an outstanding spirit of hospitality. These awards were given to Jeff Oldham from Reptile Gardens of Rapid City, Prudy Calvin from the Mellette House in Watertown, Wanda Bunker from the Akta Lakota Museum & Cultural Center of Chamberlain, and Bruce Cull from the National Field Archery Association in Yankton.

“Across every region of South Dakota, it’s folks like these that are the rock of the tourism industry,” said Hagen. “Every day they show up. They pour their hearts into their careers, and they embody the hospitality that South Dakota is known for.”

The George S. Mickelson Award went to AmericInn by Wyndham Belle Fourche. This award honors businesses, communities or organizations that have done an exemplary job of customer service and exceeding visitor expectations.

Rushmore Tramway Adventures, Keystone, was awarded the Peter Norbeck Excellence in Tourism Innovation Award, an award given to an industry partner for their innovative thinking in making their destination, business or attraction even more appealing to visitors.

The A. H. Pankow Award recognizes a representative of the media for showing superior interest in and coverage of South Dakota’s tourism industry. This year’s award went to KNBN-NewsCenter1, located in Rapid City, for their continued coverage of the tourism industry, especially in the Black Hills, and their attention to the economic impact that tourism has on South Dakota.

Other award members from across the state included the Rooster Rush Cacklin' Community Award, which was presented to the city of Aberdeen; and the Ben Black Elk Award given to Jan Grunewaldt of Regency Hotel Management in Sioux Falls and Karen Kern formerly of the South Dakota Missouri River Tourism Association in Pierre.

