By 6 a.m., a little more than eight inches of snow had fallen over Rapid City since Wednesday morning.
With most of it cleared from downtown streets, traffic is resuming as usual although many storefronts remain dark. And while another two to three inches are expected to fall headed into the evening, according to National Weather Service, local snowfall totals for this snowstorm don't come close to past April blizzards.
"We're nowhere near the record for this storm," said forecaster Katie Pojorlie.
The blizzard that struck Rapid City on April 10, 2013, dumped off 22 inches of snow, far more than what forecasters expect of this weather event, which started Wednesday.
Half-mile visibility, however, has been reported near the Rapid City Regional Airport, where the terminal is only just reopening and runways are closed until noon Friday, and in Box Elder due to blowing snow conditions. The Weather Service recorded wind gusts of 40 miles per hour at the airport, and a maximum gust of 45 at its Rapid City office.
Services at the airport are far from the only ones to be affected by the storm.
The Rapid City Area Schools closed today, as did the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. Administrative offices at Custer State Park were also shuttered as a result of the weather.
Poor visibility is resulting in the suspension of RapidRide and Dial-a-Ride services, both of which will cease operations at 4:15 p.m.
Also impacted was the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, which delayed the opening of its 24-7 Sobriety Program today, cancelling morning testing services.
Meanwhile, state government offices in 54 counties affected by the snowstorm were ordered shut by Gov. Kristi Noem, including Pennington, Meade, Lawrence and Oglala Lakota.
Interstate 90 remains closed from Rapid City Exit 67 to Sioux Falls. No-travel advisories remain in affect on multiple state highways.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported that a tractor trailer traveling eastbound on I-90 lost control and jack-knifed shortly before 1 p.m. by mile marker 61, within Box Elder city limits, closing that portion of the road to through-traffic. The vehicle is currently obstructing the passing lane, its trailer stuck in the median.
Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan said the accident is expected to be cleared in half hour. No injuries were reported to the truck's 47-year old, female driver nor to any other motorists.
By late afternoon Thursday, Highway Patrol received 10 weather-related calls for service along I-90 and other highways in the Rapid City area. Only one injury was reported.
All those closures and shutdowns made for what Rapid City Police spokesman Brendyn Medina called a "pretty calm" morning for early shift patrol officers. The department responded to only one accident between 5 a.m. and 9.
Officers had, however, been making contact with local homeless individuals that Medina said are known to go without shelter.
“We’ve always tried to, especially on cold days, look out for the well-being of our homeless and vulnerable population,” he said.
All 98 beds at the Cornerstone Rescue Mission were full Wednesday evening, with a further 30 men and 22 women and children sleeping on the floor. Mission executive director Lysa Allison said staff was working long hours to accomodate those seeking shelter, all of whom she expected to stay again Thursday night.
"We’re always over bed capacity but it’s always worse in a storm,” Allison said.
Headed into Friday, temperatures will reach a high of the mid-to-low 30s, according to the Weather Service. Winds will remain steady through the afternoon but taper off into the early evening, past which point snow is also predicted to dwindle.
