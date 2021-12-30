Area moves on with COVID-19 in 2022

COVID-19 dominated the news in 2020, but there were many other headlines as well in 2021.

More than anything, however, communities tried to move on while the pandemic continued to claim lives in the state. The state is up to over 8,300 active cases as of Thursday and the Omicron variant has been confirmed in South Dakota. December's death total from the virus is 152, bringing the total to 2,486 in the state since the pandemic was detected in the state in March 2020.

Here's a look back at some of the the biggest stories from 2021.

COVID-19 lingers

As tourist season rounded the corner for the Black Hills, a lack of local workers gave cause for concern. Not only was the service industry impacted but schools, medical care and child care services were too. Even the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally had cause for concern when hiring civilian security.

High demand and staffing needs pervade area child care As one of two working parents with children 1, 3 and 5 years old, few commodities are as precious to Eben Nordahl as child care.

For the Rapid City Area School District, the substitute teacher shortage indicated a need for full-time teachers, too. Teachers who taught in-person during the pandemic, though, were concerned about continuing to teach after contracting COVID-19 and how the virus would impact the classroom overall.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe ordered its K-12 schools to quarantine on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation following an increase of infections in September.

The virus also led to almost 100 complaints being filed against then-Council President Laura Armstrong. The Rapid City Council ultimately dismissed the complaints at a Feb. 2 council meeting.

Under development

While some schools closed, cities and businesses broke ground on new facilities. Box Elder, the state and South Dakota's Congressional delegation broke ground on the Black Hills Energy Liberty Center and Liberty Plaza.

The center will be a 58,000-square-foot facility used by the base as a training facility for airmen and by community members. It will sit on 110 acres and feature a one-eighth mile indoor track. The base was selected as the preferred location for the B-21 Raider stealth bomber in June.

In February, two Custer couples bought the majority of the former STAR Academy land for $1.3 million. The couples are planning on developing the land and divided it between themselves. A Nebraska couple previously purchased 40 acres for $320,000 in September 2020.

Elevate Rapid City and AEsir Technologies announced the company's arrival in September. Dream Design International will work on the new 600,000-square-foot gigafactory that could create as many as 1,500 jobs.

The Monument unveiled the Summit Arena with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in October. The arena seats up to 11,000 people and replaces the Don Barnett Arena, which will be renamed the Don Barnett Fieldhouse.

In the same month, Pennington County broke ground on the $6.2 million Crisis Stabilization Unit, which will serve acute behavioral needs across West River. The 14,000-square-foot building will be on 1.77 acres behind the Care Campus on Quincy Street. It will include the existing eight-bed Crisis Care Unit and a new 16-bed Stabilization Unit.

In July, Dream Design broke ground on the Rapid City VA Outpatient clinic with Sen. John Thune in attendance. The clinic will replace the current facility on Fifth Street. The company previously broke ground on the state's one-stop complex off of Mall Drive between the Rushmore Mall and Lowe's.

Growing region

While the Black Hills became a top destination for out-of-state residents, affordable housing seemed to disappear. South Dakota overall saw a 10% increase in construction employment compared to 2020, Gov. Kristi Noem said in her State of the State address.

Rapid City ended 2020 with $275,254,669 in permit valuations, the fifth highest in the city's history. As 2021 draws to a close, the city nears the $400 million mark for valuations. It already set a record with $362,122,322 for the 11-month building permit valuation total.

Before homes can be built infrastructure is required and Rapid City and Box Elder are working to catch up.

While cities expand, the Badlands will receive $5.2 million for a new visitor center for travelers to enjoy.

Crime, courts, fires

There were 13 homicides in Rapid City compared to 12 in 2020. Four of the seven occurred in the area of North Maple Avenue and Surfwood Drive. Those killed in the area include 16-year-old McKenzie Garreaux, 29-year-old Joshua Hatchett, 24-year-old Leon Richards and 30-year-old James Rice.

Homeowner recalls fleeing from the Schroeder Fire west of Rapid City David Cooley smelled smoke Monday morning when he took the garbage out of his home on Blue Sky Trail in Westberry Trails.

In the first week of 2021, hundreds of people attacked the U.S. Capitol where U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson hid in an undisclosed location and Sen. Thune was escorted out of the Senate Chamber. Both said former President Donald Trump had some culpability in the attack but didn't call for him to be removed from office.

A man associated with the riot was arrested just outside of Rapid City on Dec. 3. James Haffner, 53, moved to the Black Hills from Seattle after the attack on the Capitol, according to court documents.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office suspended the search for Serenity Dennard two years after she ran away from the Black Hills Children Home in February. Dennard was nine when she disappeared.

Near the end of March, hundreds of residents were evacuated from their homes due to the Schroeder Fire that grew to over 2,200 acres. Gov. Noem declared the fire a state of emergency and the cause was found to be a slash pile that started March 16 at a Schroeder Road residence.

The Sheriff's Office made a large drug bust with members of the joint Unified Narcotics Task Force just before the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The task force found 72 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value between $1.5 million and $2.5 million, 10 pounds of cocaine, six pounds of heroin worth more than $1 million, 6,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, $150,000 in cash and 13 guns.

Sports

The White River girls' basketball team won its first state title. The Black Hills State University women's basketball team was crowned the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament Champions in March for the first time in program history.

Winner football earned the title of back-to-back state champions.

The Spearfish football team broke the longest active losing streak in state history with a Hail Mary pass against Sturgis in September. It was the first time the team won a game in three years.

Rapid City Stevens girls tennis won its first state title in 15 years, and the school's football team snapped a 12-game losing streak.

Softball officially sanctioned by SDHSAA, which season yet to be determined "It’s time to recognize (softball players) with state championships just like we do in a lot of other sports," SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said.

The city gained two new sports teams with the addition of the Rapid City Marshals pro arena football team. The team will conduct their six home games at the new Summit Arena with the season opener in March. The Badlands Sabres, a junior hockey team, also joined the area with the Rush's Danny Battochio as an owner.

The Rush also received a new head coach with Scott Burt, who brings a decade's worth of assistant coaching roles among ECHL and Western Hockey Leagues.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0