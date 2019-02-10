Public meetings scheduled

The Air Force has scheduled three additional public meetings about its recommendation for the Retained Area of the former Badlands Bombing Range.

Informational meetings will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Pine Ridge College Center at Pine Ridge, and at 1 p.m. Feb. 22 in the Wanblee College Center at Wanblee.

A public comment meeting will be at 1 p.m. March 1 in the Kyle College Center at Kyle.

Written comments on the plan will be accepted until March 15 and may be emailed to timothy.pavek@us.af.mil or mailed to Tim Pavek, restoration program manager, c/o 28 CES/CEIER, 2125 Scott Drive, Ellsworth AFB, SD 57706.