Area postponements and cancellations

Anyone wishing a refund, is asked to contact Carrie at cmoser@bhws.com or 605-718-6207 by 5 p.m. Monday, March 16.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center announced the postponement of scheduled March 18 performance of Baby Shark Live!

The show is working to reschedule for a date to be announced in Rapid City.

For customers who had already purchased tickets, refunds will automatically be given. Customers who paid with a credit and/or debit card will be automatically refunded, depending on the banking institution it may take between 7-10 business days to show on the account.

Customers who paid with cash or other means, will receive a check in the mail to the address on file. Customers who purchased through a third-party vendor will have to contact the vendor directly to be refunded.

Also, the April 4 performance of Sweet Adelines Rocky Mountain Region 8 Competition at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center has been canceled.