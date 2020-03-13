Area postponements and cancellations

More cancellations and postponements of local and area events have been announced in connection with the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, or coronavirus, and weather.
Due to restrictions on public gatherings, the city of Rapid City is closing Roosevelt Swim Center and Roosevelt Park Ice Arena effective Saturday, and continuing through March 22.
City staff will be providing extensive cleaning of both facilities during the closure.
Any extension of the closure of the facilities beyond March 22 will be determined by City officials next week.
City Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Biegler indicates the city's bike path and park system remains open for public use.
The Children’s Home Society’s 26th annual Gala at Mount Rushmore on Saturday, March 14, has been canceled.
The Black Hills Works Putt-N-Pub fundraiser set for Saturday has been canceled.
However, participating bars and restaurants will still have their putting greens and scorecards available on Saturday, according to a release from Black Hills Works.
For teams that donate their participation fee, Black Hills Works will hold a live Facebook drawing on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17 at 2 p.m.
Anyone wishing a refund, is asked to contact Carrie at cmoser@bhws.com or 605-718-6207 by 5 p.m. Monday, March 16.
The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center announced the postponement of scheduled March 18 performance of Baby Shark Live!
The show is working to reschedule for a date to be announced in Rapid City.
For customers who had already purchased tickets, refunds will automatically be given. Customers who paid with a credit and/or debit card will be automatically refunded, depending on the banking institution it may take between 7-10 business days to show on the account.
Customers who paid with cash or other means, will receive a check in the mail to the address on file. Customers who purchased through a third-party vendor will have to contact the vendor directly to be refunded.
Also, the April 4 performance of Sweet Adelines Rocky Mountain Region 8 Competition at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center has been canceled.
Customers who paid with a credit and/or debit card will be automatically refunded, depending on the banking institution it may take between 7-10 business days to show on the account. Customers who paid with cash or other means, will receive a check in the mail to the address on file. Customers who purchased through a third party vendor will have to contact vendor directly to be refunded.
Rapid City Concert Association announces cancellation of their March 31 performance of the Sultans of String.
Due to the growing number of midwestern states that are closing public schools and universities, or are under gubernatorial bans of large gatherings, the tour is cancelling all stops between the dates of Saturday March 14 through Tuesday April 7.
Individual tickets purchased through the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will be refunded. Customers who paid with a credit and/or debit card will be automatically refunded, depending on the banking institution it may take between 7-10 business days to show on the account. Customers who paid with cash or other means, will receive a check in the mail to the address on file.
For questions regarding refunds on tickets purchased directly through the Rapid City Concert Association please contact them via email at info@rapidcityconcertassociation.com.
Also canceled is the Monday, March 16 Black Hills Astronomical Society event at the Journey Museum, Rapid City.