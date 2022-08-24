 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area quilters headed to Wisconsin quilt show

Great Wisconsin Quilt Show 2019

The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show of 2019. Four Rapid City area quilters were selected to compete in the 2022 show's quilt competition.

 Courtesy PBS Wisconsin

Fabrics, beads and embroideries are headed to Wisconsin, including five original designs by four Rapid City-area quilters.

Rebecca Belsaas and Rebecca Smith, both of Rapid City, Carol Head of Lead and Beverly Hull of Black Hawk will have quilts competing for the top prize in the 18th annual Great Wisconsin Quilt Show in September in Madison.

This is the first time in three years the show will be in a physical location. PBS Wisconsin publicist Tara Lovdahl said the COVID-19 pandemic caused the 2020 and 2021 shows to be virtual.

Lovdahl said 298 quilts were accepted into the contest including Belsaas' "Ruptured Nova," Head's "Calendula Patterdrip's Cottage" and "Wild Flowers," Hull's "Summer Dreams" and Smith's "Bellagio."

Belsaas has been quilting for 15 years and was inspired to begin quilting to flex her creativity as a sewist.

"I started out with the desire to make a modern quilt," she said. "After trying several different designs in Electric Quilt, I decided I like the modern wedge look. Some of the wedges are broken up and not all of them extend to the edge."

"Ruptured Nova" will compete in the Wall Quilts, Machine Quilted - Pierced category.

Head has been quilting for 30 years and was inspired to begin by a friend and community education classes. Her quilt "Wild Flowers" incorporates hand appliqué, embroidery and Sashiko beads. It will compete in Wall Quilts, Machine Quilted - Appliquéd while her "Calendula Patterdrip's Cottage" will compete in Wall Quilts, Machine Quilted - Mixed or Other type.

Hull's "Summer Dreams" will compete in the Machine Quilted Bed Size - Appliquéd, Mixed or Other type. 

"Inspired by this pattern, I modified the size and center, and added borders," she said. "I used ombre fabric to add interest. Small one-inch squares were challenging. I fussy cut large print fabric to get a gradient effect. The quilting added so much to the finished piece."

Hull has been quilting for 25 years and was influenced by her neighbor to begin. Smith has been quilting for 30 years and her grandmother inspired her to take up the craft.

The quilt show's main attraction is the 10-category juried and judged Quilt Contest exhibit. The show includes dozens of educational lectures and workshops, shopping and a community service project where attendees donate their materials and skills to create quilts for those in need.

The quilt show garners more than 20,000 visitors. The show returns to the Alliant Energy Center in Madison Sept. 8-10. People can register for the show at quiltshow.com. The contest application due date was June 30.

"Ruptured Nova"

Rebecca Belsaas's "Ruptured Nova" quilt for the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show in Madison. Belsaas is one of four Rapid City area quilters selected to compete in the show's quilt contest.
"Calendula Patterdrip's Cottage"

Carol Head's "Calendula Patterdrip's Cottage" quilt, which is entered in the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show Quilt Contest. Head is from Lead.
"Wild Flowers"

Carol Head's "Wild Flowers" quilt, which is entered in the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show Quilt Contest. Head is from Lead.
"Summer Dreams"

Beverly Hull's "Wild Flowers" quilt, which is entered in the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show Quilt Contest. Hull is from Black Hawk.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

