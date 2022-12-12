Area schools prepare for impending winter storm

As Western South Dakota braces for a winter storm that could last days, area schools are preparing to exercise established inclement weather drills and take decisions one day at a time.

For area school districts, including Rapid City Area Schools and the Douglas School District, conferring with each other is part of their normal procedure.

RCAS and Douglas schools both called off classes for Tuesday.

Douglas School District Communications Coordinator Katy Urban said the district has a team in place to discuss weather whenever the forecast delivers concerning predictions.

In addition to other area schools, Urban said Douglas also visits with leadership at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Box Elder about their approach, given the number of Douglas students connected to the base.

“That’s kind of the procedure — just gather as many facts as we can and then try to make the best decision with the information we have at hand,” she said.

Both districts attended a briefing by phone from the National Weather Service Monday afternoon, and will normally attempt to make decisions for school the day before, if possible.

Urban said the decisions are made on a case by case basis — some instance of inclement weather can be determined early morning the day of, while others, such as this week’s impending storm, provide time for more consideration.

“If there’s quite a bit of confidence in any sort of system moving through, we try to make a decision as early as we can,” Urban said, “hopefully the day before so that parents can plan.”

Bobbi Schaefbauer, community relations manager for Rapid City Area Schools, said RCAS also attended the National Weather Service brief Monday afternoon, “to see exactly what is planned on coming our way.”

Once the decision is made for school the following day, both Douglas and RCAS have multiple platforms for informing both parents and staff, including social media, phone dialers, local news outlets and text messaging.

The unpredictability of weather dictates the timeline of information, but Urban said as a rule, they always try to let people know as soon as they can.

“Every situation is different,” she said. “And so there’s not any sort of hard deadline or timeline.”

South Dakota school districts are no stranger to snow days, and Urban said parents know what to expect as far as where to look for information and when to get it, and this storm is no different.

While staff receive the same information as parents, both Urban and Schaefbauer said they notify staff first so they can in turn update classroom pages and offer students and families an additional communication outlet from the district itself.

The Meade School District follows similar procedures, as well, with Superintendent Wayne Wormstadt saying there is "nothing unique" about this storm, as they brace to enact their usual inclement weather procedures.

South Dakota Mines announced on their Facebook page they have adjusted their final exams schedule to online only in anticipation of the predicted storms, to ensure students can safely return home for the holiday break. The university closed administrative and academic offices for Tuesday.

While the impact of the impending onslaught remains to be seen, Schaefbauer said their procedures are relatively simple — and familiar.

“This is the drill,” Schaefbauer said. “We’re trying to keep the students and families and our staff at the front of our mind for making this decision.”

