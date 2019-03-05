Shyanne Dudley crouched beside a kiddie pool Tuesday to pet live fish. Mere feet away, other seventh-grade girls were piloting remote-controlled drones and playing life-sized versions of Hasbro's "Operation."
"It's really cool. There's a lot of activities you can do, and you learn lots of things," Dudley, 13, of North Middle School in Rapid City, said of the 2019 Women in Science conference.
Hosted by Youth in Science Rapid City and Women in Science and Engineering Center at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, the annual conference provided information to seventh grade girls from 21 area schools about science, technology, engineering and mathematics. More than 50 women in STEM career fields spoke at the event, which included a career fair that featured representatives from 25 businesses and organizations.
Youth in Science President Amy DiRienzo said more than 830 students preregistered for Tuesday's conference at Mines, more than any other previous year. It took more than $20,000 in donations to produce it, she said, with companies like Caterpillar and Halliburton and groups like the South Dakota Space Grant Consortium contributing.
Conference organizers hope to spark an interest in STEM concepts before the girls begin selecting high school courses.
"A lot of the studies show that starting in middle school girls start to lose interest in math and science or start to decide they're not good at math and science," DiRienzo said. "We wanted to catch them before they made that choice."
While it's good for the students to figure out what interests them, said Jamie Clapham, it's important that they figure out what they don't like or don't wish to do. Clapham, a physical therapist at the Regional Health Rapid City Hospital, has spoken about her career and work at the conference for the past several years.
"It's a good age for exploring. I told the girls that I used to think that I wanted to be a dentist, but then I figured out that that was not a good fit for me," she said.