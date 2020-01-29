Arena construction on schedule, project manager says

Despite some stretches of tough construction weather this winter, Senior Project Manager Dave Richardson of Mortenson Construction told the Civic Center Board the arena project is still on time.

"We are on schedule. Our planning has overcome some bad weather," Richardson said during a presentation Tuesday to let the Civic Center Board of Directors know what to expect as construction continues.

It will take about a year from now to get to the point of having the entire roof in place on the new structure. Work now includes excavation and preparation for upcoming phases of construction.

"We have moved out a lot of dirt to get to the foundation," Richardson said. "The pile driving that will begin soon is the beginning of vertical construction."

Site Superintendent Jim Yechout said they will focus on projects that keep them away from the Don Barnett Arena for the next few weeks as huge crowds come to Rapid City for the Stock Show and the Rodeo each day.

"We chose to work away from the Barnett Arena to keep from pinning ourselves up against an existing structure, especially with all of the foot traffic for the rodeo and stock show," Yechout said. "That will make sure our pile rigs and pile drivers stay out of the way."