Arena construction on schedule, project manager says

Despite some stretches of tough construction weather this winter, Senior Project Manager Dave Richardson of Mortenson Construction told the Civic Center Board the arena project is still on time.
"We are on schedule. Our planning has overcome some bad weather," Richardson said during a presentation Tuesday to let the Civic Center Board of Directors know what to expect as construction continues.
It will take about a year from now to get to the point of having the entire roof in place on the new structure. Work now includes excavation and preparation for upcoming phases of construction.
"We have moved out a lot of dirt to get to the foundation," Richardson said. "The pile driving that will begin soon is the beginning of vertical construction."
Site Superintendent Jim Yechout said they will focus on projects that keep them away from the Don Barnett Arena for the next few weeks as huge crowds come to Rapid City for the Stock Show and the Rodeo each day.
"We chose to work away from the Barnett Arena to keep from pinning ourselves up against an existing structure, especially with all of the foot traffic for the rodeo and stock show," Yechout said. "That will make sure our pile rigs and pile drivers stay out of the way."
The test piles are being driven into the ground now to see if Central High School will suffer any negative effects, although early reports are that the construction hasn't had a negative impact on classrooms.
Yechout said work on foundation walls will probably begin in April with overlapping activities that will include building the initial structures that will be used to support the roof trusses for the 80-foot tall building.
"Once we get those trusses up, we can begin to enclose the new arena," he said.
May 18 is the target date for structural steel work to commence.
Richardson said the precast stadium seating should begin to arrive in August. Yechout said September will bring more work to finish the roof trusses and, if everything goes as planned, the entire roof should be on about one year from today.
Civic Center Executive Director Craig Baltzer said the program being used to make the presentation Tuesday was more than just a way to show off progress.
"This software is how they control and choreograph the construction process," he said.
Baltzer added that the construction plan won't change much until October or November. At that point, they will be far enough into the process to begin looking at which parts of the project that were pulled out can be added back into the plan.
"Until then, this is the exact plan they will follow," Baltzer said.