A volunteer firefighter who suffered a medical emergency en route to responding to a Custer County wildfire has died, according to officials.
Dwian Hudson, a member of the Argyle Volunteer Fire Department, was responding to the wildland fire that started early Wednesday afternoon about 7 to 9 miles south of Jewel Cave National Monument in the Black Hills National forest, according to a news release from Custer County Emergency Management.
Hudson was a passenger in one of the emergency response vehicles. The release says emergency responders and Custer Ambulance Service treated Hudson on scene and while being transported to Custer Regional Hospital.
"The Hudson family and the Argyle Fire Department wish to extend their appreciation for the support they have and are receiving during this difficult time," the release says.
Great Plains Fire Information reported that the wildfire, dubbed the High Plains fire, had consumed 100 acres and was about 25 percent contained by 11 a.m. Thursday. Officials report it was caused by lightning.