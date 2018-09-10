HERMOSA | The Highway Patrol has identified a 54-year-old Arizona man who died after being struck on a highway in South Dakota.
Fifty-four-year-old David Kollar of Chandler, Ariz., was on state Highway 79 in Custer County where a deer had been struck by a vehicle the night of Sept. 3. He was struck by a passing car and pronounced dead at the scene south of Hermosa.
The driver of the car was not hurt. He will not be charged. The patrol says he had moved to the passing lane because several vehicles were parked along the shoulder of the road in the area where the deer had been struck by one of them.