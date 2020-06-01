Armed civilian patrols will hurt more than help, Rapid City police say

“Just heard a rumor,” “have been told,” “I have already heard from several sources,” some posts begin. Other members are sharing information about what kind of ammunition and weapons they own, or asking to borrow gear.

Becker said the Rapid City Police Department has seen social media posts about possible planned protests, but “we still need to do some information gathering to see whether or not there’s any validity to that.”

“We don't know if anybody is coming at this time, but we need to be prepared just in case,” he said.

Some protesters rioted Sunday night in Sioux Falls but rumors of busloads of out-of-town protesters being involved appears to have been a false rumor. The city's police chief said law enforcement monitored for buses but found no evidence of them, according to a Twitter post from reporter Jeremy Fugleberg.

“The right communications are being made,” Becker said when a man asked if the National Guard is on standby like it was in Sioux Falls on Sunday.

The mall shut down around 12:45 p.m., according to its Facebook Page. And downtown business owners have begun preparing for riots after being advised to do so by the police department.