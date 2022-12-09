Armstrong announces bid for mayor

Ward 5 Council member Laura Armstrong announced Friday her intention to run for Rapid City mayor in 2023.

If elected, she would be the first woman to serve as mayor in Rapid City’s 146-year history.

“I want to inspire women to step into the political arena,” Armstrong told the Journal Friday. “I want to inspire others to step forward. We have a lot that we can do together.”

Armstrong said she and her husband, Scott, fell in love with Rapid City while on vacation in the mid-1990’s, and moved from Florida a year later. They’ve raised two daughters, both now grown and off to college.

She’s worked in multiple areas, from the corporate environment to a hospital and for Rapid City Area Schools, but now owns her own speech pathology clinic. Armstrong said those experiences give her unique insight.

“I can see business, from corporate all the way down to small business, and everything in-between,” Armstrong said. “That also gives me those connections. I have connections in the school, I have connections in the health care field, I have connections at corporate and I have connections with small businesses.”

Armstrong has represented Ward 5 since 2017, and ran for reelection unopposed in 2020. In that time, she served as council president, chaired the Legal and Finance Committee, and currently serves as the liaison for the Public Library Board and Airport Board, among a host of other assignments. She also was the founding board president for Journey On and co-founded the Youth City Council.

Armstrong said her nearly six years of service acted as “municipal boot camp.”

“It’s really given me a keen insight to effectively dealing with these challenges that impact our rapid growth,” she said. “Our city needs strong, informed and decisive leadership, and we need to face these challenges head on. I really believe I can provide that. This is a nonpartisan position, and we need to lead like that — and I think I’m solidly in the middle.”

Rapid City is the fastest-growing metropolitan area in the Midwest and in the top 50 fastest-growing cities in the nation, seeing a rate more than three times the national average, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Armstrong said with that growth — plus the incoming B-21 mission to Ellsworth Air Force Base — it’s increasingly important to collaborate with local stakeholders, including schools, universities, developers and small businesses.

“I don’t look at this growth as a bad thing,” she said. “It’s also an opportunity. Through good collaboration and communication, I’m confident that we can move forward together.”

Armstrong said she wants every citizen and visitor to feel safe and have a positive experience while in Rapid City, a goal she said is tied to the area’s growth. As the daughter of a former police officer, Armstrong said public safety is “near and dear to her heart.”

Another focus is what she calls responsible stewardship.

“The things that really kind of keep me up at night? The landfill, and making sure that we have an adequate supply of fresh clean water,” Armstrong said. “Rapid Creek is the lifeblood of Rapid City, and that was one of the reasons I kind of came out swinging hard for a sustainability coordinator.”

If elected, Armstrong said her first act as mayor would be improving communication with the public.

“We need a lot more positive community engagement,” Armstrong said. “I want people to know that I am approachable, that I am going to entertain their questions and that I am receptive to their concerns. It’s important that not only me as a person model that, but the rest of the Council as well as city government.”

Armstrong, who came under fire during the COVID-19 pandemic for allegedly creating what anti-mask proponents called a “naughty list” of businesses, said she isn’t afraid to make tough decisions that are in the best interest of the city.

“The political implications of my vote have never been a concern of mine,” Armstrong said. “I don’t test the political winds before I vote.”

Current Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender announced at a City Council meeting in August that he wouldn’t be seeking reelection to a third term. Allender served as police chief before becoming mayor in 2015, a position he has held since.

Armstrong joins former City Council member Ron Weifenbach in the race. Weifenbach told the Journal in March of his intention to run. No other candidates have made a public announcement.

The election for Rapid City’s next mayor will be in June 2023.