Armstrong, Lewis chosen for city council leadership

Monday night's reorganization of the Rapid City Council saw two members elected to new leadership roles.
By a vote of 5-4 in a secret ballot, with Councilwoman Becky Drury absent, members of the council chose Councilwoman Laura Armstrong to serve as president for the year remaining on her term. She was nominated by Councilman Chad Lewis and chosen over Councilman Ritchie Nordstrom.
Lewis was named council vice president by a vote of 5-4, having been nominated by Councilman John Roberts. Councilwoman Darla Drew was the other nominee.
As leaders of the council, the two will select which other members will chair the city's various committees. They are also responsible for assigning council members to boards and selecting liaisons for groups and task forces affiliated with the city government.
The two were elected by their peers following the swearing in of newly elected and re-elected members of the city council, many of whom were accompanied by their friends and family.
Just prior to the swearing in of council members on Monday, a smiling Mayor Steve Allender was officially sworn back in for his third term in office.
Returning to represent Ward 1, which comprises the south side of Rapid City and part of its middle, is Councilwoman Lisa Modrick. Re-elected to serve Ward 5, which is made up of the west side of town, is Drew.
You have free articles remaining.
Taking seats at the dais for their collective first time tonight were Bill Evans, representing Ward 2, Greg Strommen, representing Ward 3, and Lance Lehmann, representing Ward 4. Those Wards compose Rapid City's east and central, southwest and north sides, respectively.
In her role as president, Armstrong will also act as deputy mayor of Rapid City in Allender's absence. A council president not only presides over council meetings the mayor cannot attend, but signs off on legislation and makes executive decisions in his or her stead in the event that he or she is out of town, removed from office or otherwise unavailable.
Armstrong, a first-term councilwoman who owns a small speech pathology clinic, succeeds Councilwoman Amanda Scott as president.
Scott had represented Ward 4 since 2012 until Lehmann unseated her. She bade farewell along with other departing members of the council on Monday night prior to the new council's convening. Also outgoing are Ward 3 Councilman Jason Salamun and Ward 2 Councilman Steve Laurenti, neither of whom sought re-election.
In his farewell remarks, a visibly emotional Salamun likened governing to a team sport, where success hinges on cooperation. He charged both the new members of the council and their constituents to make the most of the next several years.
"Keep working to make Rapid City be the best place possible. If you do, we all win," he said.