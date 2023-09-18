Rapid City Police have arrested an Amsterdam, New York man after he allegedly stabbed a man to death near the 100 block of Omaha Street Friday.

Police arrested 50-year-old Philip Chips Monday morning after investigating the homicide over the weekend and following an autopsy that determined the deceased man found Friday died of a stab wound to the torso.

"An autopsy was performed in the investigation and determined the man had received a fatal stab wound to the torso," Rapid City Police wrote on Twitter Monday. "As police continued their investigation, several individuals familiar with the victim were interviewed."

As the investigation continued, police identified Chips as the suspect and took him into custody for an interview. After the interview he was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

"The investigation into the homicide remains active and ongoing," police wrote.

Second degree murder is defined in South Dakota as, murder without a "premeditated design" to commit the murder. Second degree murder is a class B felony. If convicted, Chips faces a mandatory life sentence in prison and a $50,000 fine.