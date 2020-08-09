Arrests increase as Sturgis Motorcycle Rally moves into full throttle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man associated with graffiti at the Capitol Hill Organized Protest in Seattle was among those arrested during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said a man likely in his 20s was arrested Friday night for graffiti in downtown Sturgis. He said the man was probably charged with intent to damage, although he has not seen the report.

He said the suspect was intoxicated and his vandalism caused an estimated $10,000 in damage, including the Domino’s Mount Rushmore mural.

“I don’t really want to promote this guy because that’s what he’s there for, promoting different stuff,” VanDewater said. “He’s been out in Seattle...he does a lot of this press stuff, but he was here and made some poor choices.”

VanDewater said he thinks the man was caught in the act and is the main actor in the graffiti, although he was traveling with a group of friends.

The graffiti includes Black Lives Matter letters, F--- 12 and more.