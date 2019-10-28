STURGIS | Sturgis police have made arrests in connection with the investigation of recent local vehicle, residential and commercial burglaries.
On Oct. 22, officers arrested a 17-year-old male for tampering with motor vehicle and criminal entry of a motor vehicle.
In the early morning hours of Oct. 24, officers arrested Caleb Mercy, 25, of Sturgis on charges of possession of stolen property and felony drug possession. Mercy was also charged with burglary related to several on-going investigations.
On Oct. 25 officers arrested Johnathan Adkins, 20, of Piedmont for grand theft, tampering with a motor vehicle and attempt to commit felony with a firearm.
Investigations are continuing and residents are urged to contact police with any information regarding these incidents.
Police would like to remind everyone to keep vehicles locked and clear of all valuables.