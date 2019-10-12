Artist Delaena Uses Knife’s mural in downtown Rapid City’s Art Alley is a tribute to October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to her Native American heritage — and to her own perseverance.
Uses Knife had to overcome bad weather and a discouraging act of vandalism to complete the mural. On Oct. 1, when the project was more than half done, someone painted over a large portion of the mural with graffiti. With help from her family and Regional Health volunteers, Delaena covered over the graffiti and completed the 10-foot by 14-foot painting this week.
She was one of four finalists for the Regional Health-sponsored Breast Cancer Awareness mural competition. Regional Health hopes the mural will offer hope and strength for patients and survivors. The prize was $500 plus up to $150 for supplies. Delaena’s submission was selected by Facebook users who voted with their Likes.
Here’s how Uses Knife described her design: “Lakota Sioux woman (with) ‘strength’ to continue and pursue life. The white buffalo (is) symbolic for prayer and cloud of witnesses.”
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. It’s the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women and the second leading cause of cancer death in women.