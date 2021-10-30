Artist hopes to honor Indigenous cultures

Matt Lanz has always said he’s a real Native American and a real cowboy.

“I can tell you why because a cowboy and Indian, if they needed it, they had it, and if they didn’t need it, they didn’t have it,” he said. “They saved and they worked at it both. They have a kind of a mutual parallel.”

Lanz takes the same approach to sculpting — he’s in it for the work, for the art and for sharing the stories he’s trying to tell.

Lanz said he had a Hunka ceremony in Wagner on the Yankton Reservation in 1989 or 1990. He said it was a ceremony where he was basically adopted and recognized as an honorary member of the tribe. Before that, he lived in Minnesota.

After Wagner, he lived in Spearfish and now lives in a tent between Hot Springs and Custer along Beaver Creek.

Lanz said he’s working toward building his own studio along with a small cabin. He said he and his youngest son are building fences, making a corral for four horses and other small additions.

“I’m respecting the land,” Lanz said. “All the while that I’m doing this, I always keep in mind the 1868 Treaty. This is not my home, this doesn’t belong to me. … I’m only a good steward.”

In addition to a modest studio, Lanz hopes to build a powwow arbor to host an annual powwow. All the while, Lanz is following his passion for art and telling stories, especially Indigenous stories. He hopes to incorporate Indigenous history and culture into pieces throughout the Black Hills, particularly through a project called “Sentinels of the Black Hills.”

“It needed to be done a long, long time ago,” he said. “It’s something that ought to be done, I think, just to balance out the presidents, the governors and of course there’s the big huge atrocity of Crazy Horse out there.”

Lanz said the sentinels could be scattered throughout the hills and have historical Indigenous figures. He said he’d like to honor the Lakota and Cheyenne but would start with Black Elk, which he said would cost between $68,000 and $86,000 for a life-size bronze monument. Other concepts he has would be Conquering Bear, Iron Shell, Two Moons, Crazy Horse, Sitting Bull, Gall and Two Strikes.

All he’s missing is a patron, he said.

“I’ve been at it for so very, very long,” he said. “I’ve just been down and slogged through a very tough and arduous path for it seems forever.”

He said the unofficial beginning of the Sentinels is the Water Carrying Woman who will act as an ambassador to the Sentinels. The statue will stand at Moccasin Springs Spa in Hot Springs. Owner Kara Haden commissioned the piece.

