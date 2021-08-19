As COVID-19 cases rise, hospital capacity falls in state

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Monument was caring for three to six hospitalized patients most days in July. On July 28, that increased to 10 patients, and it has been rising ever since, according to Daly.

Since Aug. 1, Monument Health has performed 3,307 RT-PCR diagnostic COVID-19 tests, with a positivity rate around 20%. A “good” positivity rate as defined by the World Health Organization is 5% or lower. Monument Health does not have the testing capabilities to specify whether the positive cases are of the Delta variant.

He clarified that the current patient count is much lower than at the peak of COVID infections in the state in November 2020, when Monument was treating 104 patients.

The number of youth COVID cases has risen nationwide, a reality that could come to South Dakota with schools opening next week and several districts with limited mitigation measures in place. Monument has not made any special preparations in its pediatrics department for the start of the school year, however, Daly said the system is “confident” it can meet the medical needs of youth patients if the need arises. Monument does not publicly track its pediatric COVID patients separately from adult patients.