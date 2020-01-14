As enrollment at S.D. universities fall, worries rise over possible program, personnel cuts

Efforts to improve the university system’s efficiency, such as promoting dual credit, have likely contributed to the decline in enrollment. South Dakota’s public university students, some of whom are showing up on campus with nearly a full semester’s worth of credits, are graduating faster than they used to, Beran said.

The state Board of Regents has also developed programs to help students make better decisions about what to major in, which reduces the number of credits students take before earning their degrees. The Board of Regents also cut the number of credit hours required for most of its bachelor’s degree programs from 128 to 120. Now many students are completing their required coursework one or two years earlier than students 10 years ago, Beran said.

“We’ve had a much better and stronger retention rate and a higher graduation rate. And so what that means is you have fewer students hanging around taking classes into their seventh, eighth year,” Beran said. “We’re making a very concerted effort to get them graduated four years.”

With fewer students taking fewer credit hours and having a smaller pool of college-bound students to recruit from, universities have been forced to look beyond the state’s borders to boost enrollment.

Tech programs popular