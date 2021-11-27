As holidays continue, librarian prepares for more teen time

With more holiday break time imminent for students, staff members at the Rapid City Public Library are preparing to welcome children and teens who find themselves craving a good story – or a place to meet up.

“This is a good place to meet and hang out,” said Carrie Bond, teen and makerspace librarian. “We’re not going to shush you as much as you might think.”

Bond said the library’s Second Story Teens space will soon feature a Nintendo Switch that will enable teens to play games as they socialize. She'll also continue to offer Teen Fandom Friday, generally twice a month. It's billed on the library's website as “a chill place for teens to watch anime, craft, and try tasty snacks.”

But Bond also encourages lots of reading – and for that, she said, the young adult book collection has been expanding and diversifying. She mentioned teen nonfiction as an area of particular growth.

“We have a bunch of cook books and history books and biographies up there,” she said. “We have a lot of books specifically for teens about different mental health issues, autism, social anxiety (and other issues).”

Bond said such books can help teens experiencing rough waters to realize that they’re not alone. She said fictional works have also been exploring experiences with mental illness and related issues more frequently, letting teens observe potentially tough aspects of their own lives woven into the books they read.

“Representation is important,” she said.

Bond noted, too, a growing number of teen books in the library depicting Native American experiences. She mentioned “Firekeeper’s Daughter,” by Angeline Boulley.

“It’s an amazing book,” Bond said. “I really enjoyed it. The characters are people you feel like you know, but it also gives you this look into current issues that face Native populations.”

And the characters, she added, “are also just families, trying to get through school, get through work, get through life.”

Bond said the book is popular among both teens and adults, and will serve as the selected reading in April for the library’s adult book club – and teens will be welcome to participate, Bond said.

As Bond discussed “Firekeeper’s Daughter,” her own enthusiasm radiated. Modeling a love for reading, she explained, is important when working with teens.

“I feel like anything I’m sincerely excited about, they’re going to be interested in,” she said, as she described her desire to help teens find books that fire their imaginations.

“My favorite question is, ‘What’s the last thing you read that you loved?’” she said.

Bond’s work also goes beyond books, and its reach grew even longer when families were working on school projects at home during the pandemic.

“We were trying to help all the parents who were homeschooling during the pandemic,” she said. “Instead of doing events in the library, we had to figure out a way to make them mobile so people could take them home to where the kids were. We did a lot more social media videos and we did a lot more book reviews online.”

Bond said the need to seek out ways to read and work at home sparked a practice library staff members continue today. Teens fill out slips on which they choose the kinds of projects they'd like to work on, and Bond prepares crafts and procures books that they can take home.

Bond also makes clear that she'll work with children and young adults on either side of the teenage line. On a recent afternoon, children as young as 10 years old were preparing to work with her, excited about the opportunity to delve into crafts and to explore stories leaning toward the fantastic.

Bond, who has worked in the teen librarian’s position for about six years, can also tell tales of her own wide-ranging endeavors.

“I have managed a Starbucks, I worked for the Kansas Supreme Court for a year, I have worked at bookstores, and I have a (political science) degree,” she said, referring to her undergraduate degree from Black Hills State University.

She also earned a law degree from the University of Kansas.

But everywhere she’s gone, Bond explained, she’s quickly secured a library card. She also recalls being drawn to libraries and library work since she was a child.

“I’ve been a huge reader all of my life,” she said. “When I was a kid, my mom would take me to the library. I would come home and before I read my books, I would play librarian. I’d open the book and stamp it with a block. I was just kind of fascinated with all things library.”

When Bond decided to turn back to that deep early attraction she’d experienced to libraries, she was pleased to accept a role helping teens. She relishes young adult books – and the urgent themes they take on – and she recalls what it was like to be a teen herself. As a high school student, she was growing up in Rapid City and using the same library where she now works.

“I remember being a teen and needing a place where I felt like I could go,” she said. “And I did come here, to the library. So to try to recreate that for kids today is important to me personally.”

For more information on library programs, go to https://www.rapidcitylibrary.org/.

