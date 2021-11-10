As in-person lessons increase, literacy council welcomes new students, tutors

When Yong hua zhang Keyser sits down with her tutor, Chris Heacock, she’s clearly at ease.

“I like the way she teaches me,” said Keyser, who came to the United States from Yantai, China.

The two were working on an English lesson at the Rapid City Public Library on a recent afternoon, delving into some vocabulary related to a manicurist’s profession – a field Keyser is studying to enter.

Keyser is among about 55 students who use the services of the Literacy Council of the Black Hills. She attends one-on-one sessions, as well as conversation classes held periodically in the library. The Council works with adult students who are learning English as a foreign language, along with native English speakers who want to work on their literacy. Services are free, and students meet with their tutors in public places – frequently the library.

As with many organizations, the Literacy Council has recently been increasing its in-person interaction with students after moving to virtual communication when the pandemic hit. Interested students and volunteer tutors are both welcome, members say.

Heacock, who also serves on the Literacy Council’s board of directors, recalled how her own interest in tutoring began.

“I enjoy teaching, for one thing, especially when I get to learn about different cultures and different people,” she said. “You make a wonderful friend and you find out those things that maybe you never would have found out.”

Heacock said the work also allows her to look hard at her own language.

“You learn how hard the English language is,” she said.

Heacock’s work with the Literacy Council reaches back to its origins.

“I actually started tutoring when we first formed the organization,” she said. “It was a couple of groups, AAUW (American Association of University Women) and Altrusa (International) … that worked together to get a literacy council started.”

Heacock encouraged people from a variety of backgrounds to become tutors if they're interested.

"I'd say the main thing is that you want to help someone learn," she said. "You don't have to have a teaching background."

Heacock, a member of AAUW, said the Literacy Council was officially incorporated with the state of South Dakota in 1984.

Program Coordinator Jin Washington noted that a number of the students come to the lessons with deep academic and professional backgrounds.

“Several of our students have their bachelor’s degree in their own country,” she said, but she noted that without a strong command of English they take on jobs out of their fields. Social interaction can also be difficult.

“They feel left out,” said Washington.

The connection that a student can develop with a tutor, as Washington described it, can help to alleviate that feeling.

“We have one student who has been with her tutor for over four years,” Washington said. “They’ve gone through so many books, and she’s gotten her license in a very respected field.”

Washington’s literacy service also reaches back a long way. She recalls when, a number of years ago through the Lutheran Service Corps, she served for about a year as coordinator for a literacy program in Omaha, Nebraska.

“Just helping people made me feel good,” said Washington, who grew up in China and came to the United States from Beijing. She earned a Master of Science degree from the School of Mines.

The feeling stayed with her, and later, after she’d settled into Rapid City, she became involved with the Literacy Council of the Black Hills. First she served on the Board of Directors and then began work as program coordinator. She’s held the position for about tw0 years.

She described the range of reasons a student might come for tutoring sessions or conversation classes.

“One thing is the job situation,” she said. But she also noted a variety of other everyday issues that demand communication. A parent may want to help a child with homework, for instance, or someone may need to talk with a doctor.

Keyser said learning new sounds poses one of the biggest challenges, but she’s also spent hours reviewing vocabulary with Heacock and practicing various aspects of conversation. Heacock was using a book series called “Laubach Way to Reading.”

The Literacy Council is a 501(c)(3) organization, and Washington noted that it receives grants from the United Way and the John T. Vucurevich Foundation, along with donations from a number of other organizations. Heacock noted that the Literacy Council also collaborates with the Rapid City Public Library in its work, using the space for tutoring, conversation classes and the storage of learning materials.

As for Keyser, she said the tutoring has helped to melt away some of the nervousness she used to feel when she interacted with people.

“Before I was nervous,” she said. “Right now, it’s OK – and it doesn’t feel so hard.”

People interested in becoming a student or tutor with the Literacy Council of the Black Hills can contact Washington at 605-391-0854 or litcouncilblackhills@gmail.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.