Ascent Innovation center renamed in memory of David Lust

The main building of Ascent Innovation Campus in downtown Rapid City has been named the David Lust Accelerator Building, in honor of a man who was committed to community service and economic development through Elevate Rapid City.

Lust, 53, died unexpectedly on July 23. The Board of Directors of Elevate Rapid City made the naming announcement Tuesday during the official ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house of the $15 million David Lust Accelerator Building, or D-LAB.

Members of Lust's family attended the emotional ceremony. Elevate Rapid City Board of Directors Chairman Darren Haar said he hopes that when people drive by the 40,000-square-foot building at Main Street and East Boulevard they will think of all the entrepreneurs, all the joint community efforts that came together to build the D-LAB for the future of Rapid City.

"I'm going to ask you to think of one person in particular when you drive by this building — Dave Lust," Haar said. "[He was a] friend and servant messenger. I had the opportunity to work with him on many projects. I saw him as a friend and mentor. Someone you could really rely on. Dave was the kind of guy who was always there for his community. He was there for us individually.