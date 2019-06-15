When Ascent Innovation’s current business development center opened in 2006 in a remote corner of the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology campus, it was the “right building at the right time” to help technology-based startup businesses get established, said executive director Terri Haverly.
This (building) has been successful,” Haverly said. “But people need to see us.”
Thirteen years later the center, now called Ascent Innovation, is poised to begin construction on a $12 million business development incubator campus near the more visible intersection of East Boulevard and East Main Street in downtown Rapid City.
“When people see this building, it’s going to be like OK, there’s something going on in there,” Haverly said.
Construction of the Ascent Innovation Center, an expanded business development incubator, could begin yet this summer after an infusion of a $3 million federal grant that put the new center within range of being fully funded.
Once plans for the 40,000-square-foot center have been approved by the U.S. Department of Commerce as part of the Economic Development Administration grant process, contractors can be hired and ground broken for construction.
The current business development center at 525 University Loop on the School of Mines campus is at capacity, with 21 companies renting space, Haverly said.
“It is full and there is a waiting list,” she said.
The building houses 120 employees along with Ascent staff and about 50 paid interns from Mines and other colleges and technical schools during the school year.
Startup companies receive a reduced rent fee to use the office and lab space and network with other companies in the incubator, with the stipulation that they agree to leave the nest, so to speak, after five years.
Notable business development center alumni include VRC Metal Systems, which developed a cold-spray metal technology for use in the aircraft industry, and B9 Creations, a producer of three-dimensional printer products.
VRC is in the process of moving to a refurbished school building in Box Elder near Ellsworth Air Force Base, which uses the cold-spray technology for repairs of its aircraft. B9 Creations opened a new office and production facility near Deadwood Ave. earlier this year.
Major funding sources for the new Ascent Center include a $1.2 million South Dakota Futures Fund grant announced late last year by then-Gov. Dennis Daugaard, $500,000 from the Rapid City Economic Development Partnership, and a $1 million commitment from Elevate Rapid City. The city of Rapid City donated the land.
Haverly said the addition of the federal EDA grant leaves between $1-2 million for the project, which will be obtained through loans.
She said Ascent aggressively pursued various grant sources to keep the debt load for the new building to a minimum and keep rent costs for potential tenants reasonable.
“We can have the best building in the world, but if entrepreneurs and startups can’t afford to go in there, then it’s not going to do its mission,” she said.
The architect for the project is Madison, Wisc.-based Strang, Inc., which specializes in design of innovation centers and research parks.
Haverly said the board was sensitive about staying with locally based companies for the project. About 60 percent of contractors and subcontractors are expected to be from Rapid City and the Black Hills.
“Not that the people here couldn’t do it, but this is their niche," she said.
Companies currently on Ascent’s waiting list will have first opportunity for space in the new center, slated for completion in late 2020.
Ascent will work out of both locations while the current building vacates through attrition, as tenants reach the end of their five-year limit.
The next step, Haverly said, will be to offer it for sale to the South Dakota Board of Regents for use by the School of Mines.
That eventual sale of the current building is expected to take care of the debt, Haverly said.
There is also space on the lot for a second 40,000-square-foot building, which could offer a permanent space for new incubator businesses.
“Our ideal thought process is you incubate over here, over here you have a more permanent location,” she said.
The new center is expected to be “the right building at the right time,” Haverly said, with the coming of the U.S. Air Force’s new B-21 Raider bomber, expected to deploy at Ellsworth Air Force Base in the next five or six years and the ongoing expansion of the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead.
The new building’s location and design is meant to complete the link between the expanding core of the downtown business district and the School of Mines.
Standing on the second floor looking west offers a view straight down Main Street. With a curve built in to the design, a view to the east takes in the growing School of Mines campus.
“There is a symbolic connection,” Haverly said. “The character of our community is Main Street. That’s where we want to be.”