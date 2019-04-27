{{featured_button_text}}

South Dakotans can get free legal advice from experienced lawyers when the State Bar of South Dakota sponsors the annual Ask-A-Lawyer program April 30 to May 2.

Each call is handled anonymously by experienced attorney volunteers. Last year, Ask-A-Lawyer answered more than 800 calls from West River to East River, ranging from family issues to contracts, wills, real estate and more.

The calls are not intended to be an in-depth analysis of the caller's legal concerns, but to answer general legal questions and, if appropriate, refer the caller to specific lawyer referral services or a government agency.

Attorney volunteers will answer calls each evening from 6-9 p.m. MDT and 7-10 p.m. CDT. West River residents may call toll-free: 1-877-229-2214. East River residents may call toll-free 1-877-229-2213.

