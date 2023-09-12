Asphalt and subgrade repairs is set to begin at two locations in southwestern South Dakota on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
The first project will begin on U.S. Highway 18, approximately one-half mile west of Edgemont, with the second project taking place on Highway 18 at the Wyoming state line. Stop signs will be in place on both ends of the project, with motorists alternating travel through the project area.
This project consists of removing asphalt and concrete surfacing, repairing subgrade and asphalt surfacing.
The prime contractor on the $200,000 project is Dakota Asphalt, LLC. from Rapid City. The overall completion date for the project is Friday, Oct. 27.