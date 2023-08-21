Asphalt repair projects are scheduled to begin on various routes in western South Dakota beginning the week of Monday, Aug. 21.

Weather dependent, the contractor will move from one project to the next in the scheduled following order, with crack sealing and leveling to be followed by chip sealing. Each route will take approximately two to four weeks to complete:

S.D. Highway 44 – Project will begin a half mile east of Highway 44 and 160th Avenue and end at the Creston Bridge.

S.D. Highway 473 – Project will begin at Highway 473 and Highway 14A and end at Terry Peak Ski Resort.

Interstate 90 Frontage Road (Sturgis Road) – Project will begin at Tilford, exit 40, and end at Peaceful Pines Road and Sturgis Road.

Interstate 90 Eastbound and Westbound – Project will begin two miles west of exit 17 and end one mile east of exit 32.

Weather dependent, the contractor will move from one project to the next in the scheduled following order, with crack sealing. Each route will take approximately two to three days to complete:

U.S. Highway 14A – Project will start a half mile west of Highway 85 and Highway 14A and end a half mile west of 20th Street and Highway 14A.

U.S. Highway 85 – Project will start at Cheyenne Crossing and end one mile south.

S.D. Highway 34 – Project will begin at Regency Street and Highway 34 and end at Highway 79 and Highway 34.

S.D. Highway 231 (Sturgis Road) – Project will begin at Knutson Lane and Highway 231 and end at Peaceful Pines Road and Highway 231.

S.D. Highway 14 – Project will begin four miles west of Quinn and end at Cottonwood.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Traffic on I-90 will be reduced to one lane and speed reduced to 65 mph while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

The prime contractor on the $3 million project is Asphalt Surface Technologies Corporation of St. Cloud, MN. The projects anticipated completion date is Friday, Oct. 27,.