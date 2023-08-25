Asphalt surfacing projects are in progress on S.D. Highway 44 and Interstate 90. The projects will fill wheel ruts on Highway 44 and improve road strength on both routes.

Work has begun on Highway 44, starting at the east end of the Creston Bridge and ending one-half mile east of Scenic, at the intersection of Highway 44 and Butte Street.

Traffic on Highway 44 is reduced to one lane and guided around construction operations with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daylight hours. A width restriction of 16 feet will be in place until approximately Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Construction on I-90 is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, starting three miles west of Wasta and ending east of Wall, near exit 112. Construction will impact both eastbound and westbound traffic.

Traffic on I-90 will be reduced to one lane with a width restriction of 16 feet in place for the duration of the project. The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph when lane closures are in place. The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph when workers are present in the adjacent lanes.

The prime contractor on this $4.6 million project is Asphalt Surface Technologies Corporation of St. Cloud, MN. The anticipated completion date for the project is Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

0 Comments You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false