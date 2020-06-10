Assault victim known as 'huge leader' in Rapid City homeless community

The man who died after being assaulted Saturday evening was beloved by his friends, family and the Rapid City homeless community.
Harry “Packy” Black Bear was a “huge leader among the Native American homeless population, people looked up to him,” Cathie Harris, former president of the RV Ministry, said Tuesday.
His killing leaves a “void with his homeless friends on the street,” added current president Holly Soper.
Harris, Soper and Black Bear’s relatives all said Black Bear was a kind person known for his big smile. He was a talented chef who was close with his friends and family.
They also said Black Bear would literally give people the shirt off his back by donating his clothing, jackets, food and other items to people who needed them more than he did.
“He was a bright guy, he was funny,” Cesca Black Bear said of her uncle, a member of the Kul Wicasa Oyate. “He always looked out for other people more than himself … a lot of people looked up to him.”
Black Bear, 48, was found beaten to death at a Rapid City apartment building on Saturday night. Police arrested Lawrence Mexican, a 29-year-old from Rapid City, and prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder.
“I don’t know why someone would do this to him. He wouldn’t bother anybody,” Cesca said.
“He did not deserve to die the way he died,” Harris added.
Harris said she wants justice to be served but knows that Black Bear wouldn’t want anyone from his community to take revenge or continue fighting.
Shirley Crane, Black Bear’s aunt, said her nephew grew up and graduated high school in Lower Brule. Black Bear was proud of his high school degree and his time as a track star, Soper added.
Crane said her nephew was a quiet, helpful person and a good listener who stayed out of trouble when he was growing up. She said her nephew learned about his Lakota culture from his older relatives and sang at powwows during his youth.
She said Black Bear later moved to Rapid City where he got in some trouble and spent time in prison. Once released, he lived between Rapid City and the Pine Ridge Reservation.
Carrie MiddleTent, Black Bear's former sister-in-law, said Black Bear "was a good uncle to all his nephews and nieces" and would drop off money and food for her children when they were younger.
He may not have had much money but Black Bear "had a lot of wealth” in his Lakota culture, Crane said.
She said Black Bear stayed connected to his culture through songs and art. Soper said Black Bear also enjoyed singing gospel hymns.
Crane said her son was once stranded in Rapid City and Black Bear gave him his winter jacket, which she now keeps at her home in Lower Brule.
“That says a lot of him, not wanting his cousin to walk in freezing” weather, Crane said.
Cesca said her uncle struggled with alcohol and had many relatives who cared for him.
“We tried getting him off the street, but he didn’t want that,” she said.
Harris said she thinks Black Bear didn’t accept the offer of a permanent home because he didn’t want to leave his Rapid City community behind.
She said Black Bear would always arrive before 5 a.m. to help the RV Ministry set up its Sunday breakfasts and then stay to help clean up.
“Packy had the biggest heart of anybody I ever met,” Soper said.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
