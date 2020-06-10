Assault victim known as 'huge leader' in Rapid City homeless community

“I don’t know why someone would do this to him. He wouldn’t bother anybody,” Cesca said.

“He did not deserve to die the way he died,” Harris added.

Harris said she wants justice to be served but knows that Black Bear wouldn’t want anyone from his community to take revenge or continue fighting.

Shirley Crane, Black Bear’s aunt, said her nephew grew up and graduated high school in Lower Brule. Black Bear was proud of his high school degree and his time as a track star, Soper added.

Crane said her nephew was a quiet, helpful person and a good listener who stayed out of trouble when he was growing up. She said her nephew learned about his Lakota culture from his older relatives and sang at powwows during his youth.

She said Black Bear later moved to Rapid City where he got in some trouble and spent time in prison. Once released, he lived between Rapid City and the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Carrie MiddleTent, Black Bear's former sister-in-law, said Black Bear "was a good uncle to all his nephews and nieces" and would drop off money and food for her children when they were younger.