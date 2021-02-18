Assessed value of Pennington County property climbs to $12.4 billion in 2020

The Equalization office handled 4,724 real estate ownership transfers last year, an increase of about 8%. The office estimates real estate values increased about 10% over last year, although local real estate professionals have indicated increases of 10% to 14%.

Rittberger said for the last 15 years, real estate values have increased from 2% to 6%.

“This is a big change,” he said. “It’s a good thing our economy is growing, the real estate market is growing, but now what people would consider an inflated bubble and it would burst some day.”

If property owners disagree with the assessment, they can appeal to the city or municipality, or the county. However, a written notice of appeal would be due to the city by March 11. The city would review the appeal and act on them, if necessary. If someone lives outside of a municipality or a property owner doesn’t agree with the city’s decision, they can appeal to the county, which has a written notice of appeal deadline of April 6.

The Department of Equalization will make a recommendation to the board to change the value, if they believe their assessment is wrong, or to leave it alone if they believe they’re correct.

Property owners should contact the office to discuss the assessment by calling 605-394-2175 or email the office at doe@pennco.org. Further instructions about appealing assessments can be found on the back of notices.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

