At halfway mark, South Dakota lawmakers focus on the money

PIERRE | South Dakota lawmakers said they would turn their focus to the state budget this week as they hit the halfway mark in the 2020 session, though Republicans and Democrats laid out different visions of how to use that money.

Legislators settled on roughly $1.74 billion in revenue to use in setting the state budget — an increase of $19 million from Gov. Kristi Noem's projection in December. Once combined with federal funding and other state funds, the budget will likely total more than $5 billion.

But Democrats, who hold just three spots on the committee that decides the size of the budget, were not pleased with the final projections, saying Republicans were being too cautious with the estimates.

Democrats want the state to fund inflationary pay increases for teachers, state employees and service care providers. They are also asking Republican colleagues, who hold a supermajority in both houses of the Legislature, to consider making a one-time allotment of $32 million from the state's education trust fund.

“There's only one party that's addressing education funding in Pierre,” said Rep. Ryan Cwach, a Yankton Democrat.

Democrats hold the fewest numbers of seats in the Capitol since the 1950's, meaning they need Republican support for any proposal.