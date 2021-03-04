 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ATF conducting investigation at Meade County home near Ellsworth Air Force Base
alert featured

ATF conducting investigation at Meade County home near Ellsworth Air Force Base

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is "working an active investigation" in a rural Meade County residential area a few miles west of Ellsworth Air Force Base, according to spokeswoman Ashlee Sherrill.

Between 15-20 law enforcement vehicles were parked in front of a home on Elk Vale Road between 225th and 224th Street/County Highway MC-2 on Thursday morning. There appears to be fewer than a dozen homes along the stretch of dirt road.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At least one military-style vehicle was seen leaving the scene, and at least one helicopter was seen flying in the area.

ATF is investigating along with local and state law enforcement partners, Sherrill said. She said she can't disclose anything about the investigation because the case is under seal by the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota. She said more information should be available next week.

Business continued as usual at the Air Force base, which did not assist with the operation or go into any sort of security lockdown, according to spokesman Steven Merrill.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
2
3
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Young appears before committee for deputy OMB job

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 26
Local

Your Two Cents for Feb. 26

If John Thune's comment about the minimum wage wasn't so offensive it would be laughable. Spoken like a truly "elitist US senator" who we the …

Your Two Cents for Feb. 27
Local

Your Two Cents for Feb. 27

I support the move to impeach AG Ravnsborg. If his victim's head came through the windshield, how did the victim exit the vehicle? The long pr…

Your Two Cents for March 3
Local

Your Two Cents for March 3

  • Updated

How many received their new property value assessment and were as excited as I was? Despite all the commercial and residential construction an…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News