Attendance down, but spending up at 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

The city also made hand sanitizer dispensers available throughout downtown, which Ainslie said were filled up every night. He said the city had more on hand than used but is glad it was available for people.

Vendors also had hand sanitizer in many of their tents or buildings.

The city also spent more time on washing sidewalks than in the past, as well as cleaning the porta-potties.

Ainslie said the city hauled off 339.25 tons of garbage from downtown as of Thursday, which is down 3.5% from last year in addition to the 124 tons of residential garbage it has collected during rally week.

“That’s almost three times as much,” he said. “We’re not done yet. We’ll still be hauling for the next seven days.”

The garbage is taken to the landfill in Belle Fourche, which is about 30 miles away.

Ainslie said the city measures the success of the rally based on the health, safety and security of the community.

This year, there have only been three fatalities during the rally compared to four last year as of Friday, according to the Department of Public Safety.