Attorney general announces promotion in Army Reserves as he awaits trial for fatal crash
Attorney general announces promotion in Army Reserves as he awaits trial for fatal crash

Jason Ravnsborg

PIERRE | South Dakota’s attorney general who is awaiting his next court hearing involving a fatal crash has announced his promotion in the Army Reserves.

Jason Ravnsborg posted on Facebook that he is now a full colonel in the Army Reserves. He’s been in the military for 24 years and through three deployments, his post said.

Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges and calls for his resignation after he struck and killed Joe Boever who was walking on the side of a rural highway last year near Highmore.

Charges include distracted driving and driving on the shoulder of the road.

His next hearing is scheduled for May 12, exactly eight months after the crash.

