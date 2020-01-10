Attorney general asks Legislature to rein in presumptive probation

SIOUX FALLS | Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is again asking lawmakers to limit the circumstances in which judges are required to sentence low-level felons to probation rather than prison.

The proposal to rein in so-called presumptive probation, part of a legislative package Ravnsborg announced Friday, amounts to a second try after the Legislature rejected the idea last year.

The presumptive probation law requires judges to give probation to certain nonviolent, lower-level felonies, including drug possession and use, unless there's a “significant risk” to the public. Ravnsborg made repealing it a cornerstone of his election campaign, but the effort died in the Legislature when it was estimated the repeal would cost the state $54 million over ten years.

Ravnsborg isn't seeking a full repeal this year but wants it restricted. He is introducing bills that would disqualify people from presumptive probation if they do not cooperate with law enforcement investigations and if they have more than two offenses in a 10-year period.

“Another year has passed with presumptive probation continuing to be a failed program," Ravnsborg said in a statement.