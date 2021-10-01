 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Attorney general passes state plane inquiry to accountability board
alert top story

Attorney general passes state plane inquiry to accountability board

{{featured_button_text}}
Jason Ravnsborg

Jason Ravnsborg

The South Dakota attorney general says a request from a state lawmaker to investigate Gov. Kristi Noem's use of the state airplane should be handled by a board that's responsible for reviewing allegations of misconduct from state officials.

Democratic Sen. Reynold Nesiba in February asked the attorney general to investigate whether Noem had violated South Dakota law by flying on the state airplane to events hosted by political organizations. Noem flew in state planes to 2019 events hosted by political organizations like the National Rifle Association, Turning Point USA, and the Republican Jewish Coalition.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Noem had defended her travel to those events as part of her role as an “ambassador for the state” and said she has always used the plane according to state law. A voter-passed state law, spearheaded by Nesiba in 2006 before he was a legislator, stipulates that state-owned aircraft can only be used for state business.

In a letter dated Tuesday, Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said he referred the request to the Government Accountability Board. If the four retired judges who sit on the board determine state laws were violated, they can request a criminal investigation.

Ravnsborg said in the letter that laws on state airplane use apply to the governor.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

More than 40 goats escaped their pen to parade around a Georgia city

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28

If you believe the government can design a chip, mix it into the Covid vaccine solution, have a needle suck it out and then inject it into you…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 29
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 29

It's interesting to note in Gov. Noem's statement regarding her conflict of interest meeting that she really didn't deny the allegations, but …

Your Two Cents for Sept. 30
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 30

Glad Gov. Noem can toss $200,000 of taxpayer money to cover up wrongdoing in pushing job opportunities for her daughter. South Dakota really i…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City Beat - Medical Cannabis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News