 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Attorney General Ravnsborg settles with woman whose husband was killed in crash
alert top story

Attorney General Ravnsborg settles with woman whose husband was killed in crash

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
091520-nws-crash 1

Joe Boever (left) and Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg

 Courtesy photos.

The widow of a man who died last year after being struck by a car driven by South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has reached an out-of-court settlement after threatening a lawsuit, the two sides confirmed Wednesday.

Ravnsborg pleaded no contest to a pair of traffic misdemeanors in the crash that killed Joseph Boever, who was walking alongside a rural highway late the night of Sept. 12, 2020. Ravnsborg was ordered to pay $500 fines on each charge, as well as court costs.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Matthew Tysdal, an attorney for Jenny Boever, and Mike Deaver, spokesman for Ravnsborg, confirmed the settlement but would not reveal any terms. Tysdal said neither he nor his client would have any further comment.

“They have reached a settlement with the insurance company and Mr. Ravnsborg,” Deaver told The Associated Press. “It happened fairly quickly. So there won't be any kind of civil suit or anything else, as it was an accident.”

Prosecutors said Ravnsborg was on his phone roughly a minute before the crash, but phone records showed it was locked at the moment of impact. Ravnsborg told investigators that the last thing he remembered before impact was turning off the radio and looking at his speedometer.

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has repeatedly called for Ravnsborg to resign. The GOP-controlled Legislature will consider whether to try to impeach the Republican attorney general during a special session that starts Nov. 9.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
4

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the executive branch overreaching?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28

If you believe the government can design a chip, mix it into the Covid vaccine solution, have a needle suck it out and then inject it into you…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 24
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 24

South Dakota's medical marijuana law is not about medicine, it is about money. The state does not charge people a fee to get a prescription fo…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 29
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 29

It's interesting to note in Gov. Noem's statement regarding her conflict of interest meeting that she really didn't deny the allegations, but …

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Drunk driver crashes into We Care Thrift on Monday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News