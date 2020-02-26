Attorney general's probation rollback passes in Senate

PIERRE | The South Dakota Senate narrowly passed Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's proposal to give judges the ability to send low-level felons to prison rather than probation if they don't cooperate with law enforcement investigations.

Lawmakers are looking for ways to address increasing rates of meth addiction and drug arrests in the state, but were split on whether tougher law enforcement or addiction treatment is the best approach.

Ravnsborg's proposal comes from the “tough on crime” strategy. He argued that it would allow police to go after drug dealers rather than just users, but that increased addiction treatment is also important.

“This is a massive puzzle, and there's not just one piece that fixes it all," he said.

Gov. Kristi Noem is requesting $3.7 million in the state budget to bolster addiction programs and law enforcement for drug crimes.

The Republican attorney general's bill would allow judges to rescind presumptive probation, which stipulates that certain low-level felons be sentenced to probation rather than prison, if they don’t help with law enforcement investigations. Ravnsborg thinks that most people will cooperate with law enforcement, leading to more dealer busts.

