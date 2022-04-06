Attorney General's Office accused of delaying lawsuit concerning ballot measure

The plaintiffs in a lawsuit seeking to remove a proposed constitutional amendment from this year’s primary election are accusing the state of intentionally delaying the case as the election draws closer.

In court papers filed Wednesday, lawyers for David Owen and Jim Holbeck say the state has violated the law because it won’t accept service on the lawsuit, which was filed in January. Accepting service in a civil lawsuit is a procedural act once a party has been sued.

In this case, Secretary of State Steve Barnett, the state’s chief election officer, was sued by Owen and Holbeck, who argue Amendment C violates the state Constitution. The amendment would require any ballot measure that raises taxes or spends $10 million or more to be approved by 60% of the electorate.

Barnett is represented by Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s office. In court filings, lawyers for Owen and Holbeck notified lawyers in the attorney general’s office that the suit would be filed and that certified copies were mailed.

A month later, Brendan Johnson, one of the plaintiff lawyers, inquired why service hadn’t been accepted, which under state law can be done by certified mail. The attorney general’s chief deputy, Charles McGuigan, responded that the office would only accept personal service and not by certified mail.

Johnson responded that the law allows for service by certified mail.

“In other words,” Johnson wrote, “we have already personally served the secretary of state in his official capacity. We do not see any provision in the law that allows the attorney general’s office or the secretary to refuse service in the manner required by statute. If you have any factual or legal basis for your position, please let us know today.”

In his reply to Johnson, McGuigan said that nothing in state law requires the attorney general to admit an execution of service.

“We have required personal service on some cases for as long as I can recall, so I guess historic practice would be the basis,” McGuigan said. “To the best of my recollection we have never been questioned or challenged on this practice.”

Owen is the president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Holbeck is a former state lawmaker and superintendent of the Harrisburg School District. In their lawsuit, they argue Amendment C violates a constitutional requirement that ballot issues only deal with a single subject. Amendment C deals with both taxation and spending, which they argue are distinct subjects.

Tim Bormann, a spokesman for Ravnsborg's office said in an email: "We don’t comment on pending litigation, but our office will be filing a response and our position will be set forth in that response."

The lawsuit also names Minnehaha County Auditor Ben Kyte. Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Daniel Haggar said that his office signed the admission of service on Jan. 19.

In a statement to the Argus Leader, Johnson accused the proponents of Amendment C, which was placed on the ballot by the Legislature, of trying to undermine the democratic process by placing it on a ballot of a sparsely attended election, as well as being unconstitutional.

“Just as Amendment C silences voters at the ballot box, the state is trying to stop South Dakota voters from having their voices heard in court,” Johnson wrote. “So, we have asked the judge to rule in our favor via a default motion, or at least to force the state to defend this unconstitutional measure.”

